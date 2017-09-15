Transformation in trade and supply chain finance: A Sibos Roundtable, 18 October 2017

Join Finextra and Finastra on the 18 October 2017 at 10:30 for our roundtable discussion to explore opportunities for the digital trade and supply chain finance bank.

The trade and supply chain finance business is transforming, driven by the ongoing shift to open account and the API and ‘banking as a platform’ revolution, alongside far-reaching changes in the payments landscape.

According to the latest ICC Banking Commission’s 2017 Rethinking Trade & Finance report, 68% of banks believe that supply chain finance and digital technologies are the areas with the highest growth potential in the trade finance space - and 44% say the development of emerging platform propositions is a strategic focus for their trade business.

Traditional trade finance volume continues to decline, as a result of depressed commodity prices, continued contraction of international trade and a further shift from letters of credit to open account trading. However, trade finance revenues for banks are estimated to grow by 4.7% through to 2020, fuelled by digitalisation and the increasing adoption and scale of supply chain finance programmes.

While large buyers still struggle to finance the long tail of their supply chains, corporates are increasingly turning to alternative platforms for their invoice financing needs. In response, marketplaces and online platforms aplenty have sprung up to tackle the complexity and gaps in financing – with the result that there are now so any platforms that corporates are dealing with more technology than ever.

Collaboration is the new buzzword, but how will this play out in the context of the financing of corporate supply chains? Will we see the priorities of corporate banks shifting to become the digital ‘orchestrators’ of an increasingly complex corporate financial supply chain?

You are invited to participate in a roundtable discussion hosted by Finextra and Finastra during Sibos in Toronto, which will bring together trade and supply chain finance experts to share insights and explore key questions including:

What will be the role of distributed ledger technology in unifying the complex ecosystem of supply chain finance, and overcoming key challenges around KYC, onboarding, visibility of the physical supply chain and transaction automation?

What will the future marketplace for corporates seeking working capital finance look like?

How can banks become the digital orchestrators of the financial supply chain?

How can real-time payments in the B2B space pave the way for new financing propositions in the procure to pay lifecycle?

The session will feature input from lead contributors:

David Hennah, Head of Trade & Supply Chain Finance, Finastra

Vinay Mendonca, MD & Global Head of Product & Propositions, Trade and Receivables Finance, HSBC

Raphael Barisaac, Global Co-Head of Trade Finance, UniCredit

Join us for this moderated roundtable discussion under the Chatham House Rule, and gain actionable insights into how to unlock the power of digitalisation and ‘platformification’ in trade and supply chain finance.



Registrations will only be accepted from banks or regulated financial institutions.