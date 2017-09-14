Don't miss the Sibos event of the week!

Please join Intel and Finextra at the must attend drinks reception during Sibos, and get a 360 view of transformation in the industry, whilst taking in the stunning views of the Toronto skyline.

Meet Intel and Finextra industry experts and influencers, who are co-authors of the recently launched papers “Leveraging fintech collaboration: How banks can exploit the power of regtech”, “The next big wave: How financial institutions can stay ahead of the AI revolution” and network with your peers from Sibos.

Spaces for this exclusive event are limited, to ensure your place please resgister now, and we will confirm your attendance and follow-up with all the logistical information.

We look forward to seeing you there.

Please note:

By providing your contact information and ticking the box you are confirming you are an adult of 18 years or older and you authorise the host (Intel) to contact you by email or telephone with information about Intel products, events, and updates. You may unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link provided in Intel’s communications. Please review Intel’s Privacy Notice for more information.