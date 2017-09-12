Leveraging fintech collaboration: How banks can exploit the power of regtech - A Sibos roundtable,

Join Finextra and Intel for our forthcoming roundtable discussion Leveraging fintech collaboration: How banks can exploit the power of regtech taking place during Sibos 2017 in Toronto.

The need for financial institutions to tap into new solutions to ease regulatory compliance has never been greater. The burden of regulation increases all the time. At the same time, regulation is changing the banking landscape, forcing a new openness based on open APIs, and creating new opportunities for financial services firms while at the same time further complicating compliance responsibilities.



Overall, in a more competitive landscape, and given downward pressure on RoE, financial institutions can ill afford to miss out on the opportunity to reduce the cost and improve the efficiency of their regulatory compliance activities.



Good news then that into the breach comes one of the hottest breeds of fintech – regtech. A plethora of enthusiastic start-ups are rounding on the regulatory space, soaking up investment and promising improved agility and speed and supercharged analytics. They are harnessing exciting new capabilities in the area of artificial intelligence, while leveraging the flexibility of cloud and multi-cloud, and promising to ease the regulatory challenge for over-burdened financial services firms worldwide.



The question is, can a headline-grabbing new segment of fintech really deliver everything financial institutions need to leverage leading edge technology to boost their compliance capabilities? What other components are required to ensure regtech has the robustness, resilience and scale to make the grade in this mission critical area of financial institutions’ operations?



This forthcoming roundtable discussion at Sibos 2017 in Toronto, hosted by Finextra and Intel under the Chatham House Rule, will bring together a number of regulation and regtech experts from across the financial industry to share insights on how to tackle the key challenges and opportunities banks face as they look to harness the power of regtech.



Building on the findings of a new research paper produced by Finextra and Intel, based on in-depth one-to-one interviews with regulatory technology experts, the roundtable discussion will address a number of key questions including:



How is the regulatory challenge for financial services firms evolving?

What impact are developments such as open banking having on the regulatory landscape for financial services firms?

What is regtech and why is it such a hot area of fintech?

Are today’s regtech start-ups able to meet the financial industry’s need for resilience, scale and security, and if there are gaps, how can they be filled?



The session will feature input from lead contributors:



Ruth Wandhöfer, Managing Director, Global Head of Regulatory and Market Strategy, TTS, Citi

David Bannister, Principal Analyst, Ovum

Kaushalya Somasundaram, Head of Fintech Partnerships & Strategy, HSBC

John Colthart, VP of Growth, MindBridge Ai

Dejan Kusalovic, Fintech lead, Intel

Register now and join us at the roundtable discussion to gain actionable insights on how to exploit the power of Regtech.

Registrations will only be accepted from banks or regulated financial institutions.