The Perfect Storm in Corporate Banking- A Sibos Lunch Roundtable, 17 October 2017

Will retreating globalisation, the drive for ROE and the emergence of ecosystems and open platforms provide the tipping point for change?

Recent macro-economic trends present a new reality to corporate banks: a mix that could provide a strong push for a new type of corporate bank. The recent and continued upheaval in the global political and economic outlook (Brexit, Nationalism, China’s cross-continent initiatives) and the need for corporate banks to constantly look at stable, high revenue streams, could create the perfect storm for a new corporate bank model.

Join Finextra and Oracle for a lunch roundtable session during Sibos in Toronto to explore the future of corporate banking. This moderated roundtable discussion, held under the Chatham House Rule will bring together senior representatives of financial institutions to discuss a range of key questions based on a Finextra Research paper, including:



How will macro-economic factors – including the restructuring of global trade, developments in Asia, and shifting trade partnerships and corridors – affect the development of corporate banking?

Is regulation still impacting corporate banking? Is there room, given regulation, to spend enough on innovation to improve responsiveness to customers?

How will the rise of ecosystem banking impact corporate banks? Are they ready to open up and operate in a hyper-connected market?

What role will fintech play in the evolution of corporate banking and how are corporate banks working with fintechs?

What is driving digitalisation in the corporate banking business, and how are key developments like mobility and APIs impacting interactions with corporate customers?

The session will be moderated by Kevin Brown, Independent Non-Executive Director and Senior Advisor Global Payments and will feature input from lead contributors:

Patrik Havander, Head of Strategy and Communication, Nordea

Mike Vallance, Managing Director & Head of Transaction Banking, Santander UK



Holger Frank, Head of FIG & GTB Asia Pacific, UniCredit

Conor Colleary, Vice President and Head of Solution Consulting, Oracle Financial Services Business Unit

