Webinar: The future of corporate banking: Insights from new research

Will retreating globalisation, the drive for ROE and the emergence of ecosystems and open platforms provide the tipping point for change in corporate banking? This is the central question addressed by new research from Finextra in association with Oracle.

Join this new webinar hosted by Finextra and Oracle on the 10 October at 15:00 UK time where experts from Oracle and leading financial institutions will explore in detail the findings of our recent research paper and tackle a number of key questions including:

How will macro-economic factors – including the restructuring of global trade, developments in Asia, and shifting trade partnerships and corridors – affect the development of corporate banking?

Is regulation still impacting corporate banking? Is there room, given regulation, to spend enough on innovation to improve responsiveness to customers?

How will the rise of ecosystem banking impact corporate banks? Are they ready to open up and operate in a hyper-connected market?

What role will fintech play in the evolution of corporate banking and how are corporate banks working with fintechs?

What is driving digitalisation in the corporate banking business, and how are key developments like mobility and APIs impacting interactions with corporate customers?

Speakers include:



Moderator, Gary Wright, Content Director, Finextra

Sameer Dubey, Head of Transactions Products, UK, Barclays

Patricia Hines, Senior Analyst | Corporate Banking, CELENT

Michael Rossman, Co Founder, Copernicus Bank

Anand Ramachandran, Senior Director, Global Banking Solutions Practice, Oracle Financial Services Global Business Unit

Register now and gain actionable insights on how to harness change, digitalisation and ecosystems to achieve success in the corporate banking business of the future.