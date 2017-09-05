Login | Sign up |Help
03 October 2017
Find out more

Webinar: Leveraging RegTech to improve efficiency and customer experience

05 September 2017  |  26917 views  |  0 Fenergo Logo

WHEN

03 October 2017 - 15:00 UK time

WHERE

Online webinar

Register now

Join our webinar hosted by Finextra in association with Fenergo as we bring together experts speakers from leading financial institutions and explore in detail the findings from the new research paper.

New research from Finextra, in association with Fenergo, shows that the ability of financial institutions to deliver smooth, streamlined and efficient onboarding to their customers is being negatively impacted by the weight of regulation - and this regulatory burden is only getting more challenging.

The research also finds that financial institutions are looking forward to realising the benefits of RegTech and centralised client lifecycle management (CLM) solutions, but in the meantime are grappling with a range of issues, including technology implementation challenges and budgetary constraints.

This forthcoming webinar from Finextra and Fenergo will explore in detail the findings of the new research, which is based on an online survey completed by more than 100 respondents from more than 70 banks across 20 countries.

The webinar will bring together expert speakers from Fenergo and leading financial institutions to discuss a number of issues arising from the research, including:

  • How financial institutions’ regulatory challenges are impacting customer experience
  • What difficulties financial institutions face in meeting their regulatory obligations
  • The weaknesses of the compliance technology financial institutions have in place today
  • The outlook for financial institutions to leverage regtech and CLM to tackle these challenges going forward.

Speakers include:

  • Gianluca D'Imperio, Digital Advisor, Regulatory Counsel, Group Compliance, UniCredit S.p.A
  • Joe Dunphy, VP of Product Management, Research & Development, Fenergo
  • Laura Glynn, Director of Global Regulatory Compliance, Research & Development, Fenergo
  • John Salmon, Partner, Hogan Lovells International LLP

Join the webinar to be part of the discussion and gain actionable insights into the challenges being created by regulation – and how to exploit regtech and CLM to improve efficiency and transform client onboarding and customer experience.

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)

Solution source

Search by company or single key word

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter