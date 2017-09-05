Webinar: Leveraging RegTech to improve efficiency and customer experience

Join our webinar hosted by Finextra in association with Fenergo as we bring together experts speakers from leading financial institutions and explore in detail the findings from the new research paper.

New research from Finextra, in association with Fenergo, shows that the ability of financial institutions to deliver smooth, streamlined and efficient onboarding to their customers is being negatively impacted by the weight of regulation - and this regulatory burden is only getting more challenging.

The research also finds that financial institutions are looking forward to realising the benefits of RegTech and centralised client lifecycle management (CLM) solutions, but in the meantime are grappling with a range of issues, including technology implementation challenges and budgetary constraints.



This forthcoming webinar from Finextra and Fenergo will explore in detail the findings of the new research, which is based on an online survey completed by more than 100 respondents from more than 70 banks across 20 countries.



The webinar will bring together expert speakers from Fenergo and leading financial institutions to discuss a number of issues arising from the research, including:



How financial institutions’ regulatory challenges are impacting customer experience

What difficulties financial institutions face in meeting their regulatory obligations



The weaknesses of the compliance technology financial institutions have in place today



The outlook for financial institutions to leverage regtech and CLM to tackle these challenges going forward.



Speakers include:



Gianluca D'Imperio, Digital Advisor, Regulatory Counsel, Group Compliance, UniCredit S.p.A

Joe Dunphy, VP of Product Management, Research & Development, Fenergo

Laura Glynn, Director of Global Regulatory Compliance, Research & Development, Fenergo

John Salmon, Partner, Hogan Lovells International LLP

Join the webinar to be part of the discussion and gain actionable insights into the challenges being created by regulation – and how to exploit regtech and CLM to improve efficiency and transform client onboarding and customer experience.