Unlocking the power of analytics in financial services - Breakfast roundtable

Join Finextra & Atos on the 12 October at 08:00 UK time at the Threadneedles Hotel, London for a breakfast roundtable discussion on how to leverage hybrid cloud and analytics to increase efficiency, reduce risk and improve profitability.

The insights delivered by analytics can help financial services firms to drive up customer value, improve processes, reduce risk, and innovate to increase profitability and competitive differentiation.



Potential use cases for analytics delivered in the hybrid cloud range across the spectrum of financial institutions’ activities, and include delivering improved customer experience design and omnichannel management, better fraud detection and cyber risk insight, and lending performance and call centre optimisation - to name just a few of the benefits out there to be exploited.



Given the commercial, regulatory and operational pressures facing financial services organisations of all kinds, the imperative for firms to extract this value from analytics is strong.



To date, though, despite this huge potential, most financial services firms are still behind the analytics curve. There are several reasons for this- not least that in financial services firms, analytics projects have often been developed in silos with no overarching strategy or unifying analytics platform.



These projects have therefore generally under-delivered on expectations and have been challenging to extend.



So what can financial services firms do to improve their track record in this area, and start reaping the full benefits of hybrid cloud analytics across the enterprise?



You are invited to participate in a forthcoming roundtable discussion hosted by Finextra and Atos, which will bring together analytics experts from across the financial industry to share insights and address a number of key questions including:



What are the key drivers for financial services firms to better exploit analytics?

In which areas and for which use cases can analytics be most usefully applied?

What challenges do financial institutions face in leveraging analytics?

What solutions can financial services firms tap into to exploit the power of hybrid cloud analytics going forward?



Speakers include:



Michael Davison, Industry Principal, Financial Services, Atos UKI



Harald Schneider, Chief Analytics Officer, Tandem Bank

Paul Hollands, COO, Data & Analytics, RBS



Join us for this moderated roundtable discussion under the Chatham House Rule, and gain actionable insights into how to unlock the power of analytics in your business.

*Please note registrations will be considered if from a bank, financial institution and Insurance firm.