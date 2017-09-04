Webinar: The Open, Instant Payments Market in Europe – Are You Riding the Wave?

Join Finextra, ACI Worldwide, STET and Rabobank as we discuss how to progress your instant payments plans with a big picture strategy that places you ahead of the ever-changing competitive curve in Europe and beyond. The rise of open APIs, real-time cross-border and emerging innovation such as Request for Payments (RfP) services are creating a new wave of opportunity.

While many institutions recognise their potential in the real-time, open banking landscape, many are still determining a best path there as they juggle new regulatory requirements and customer demand.

Instant Payments, combined with the needs of PSD2 and the forthcoming TIPS, will demand your environment can process in real-time with an open access approach. Yet the balance to be found is how to embark on these initiatives with an approach that positions you to quickly and efficiently respond to future market disruption and allows for evolution as you go.

Leading immediate payments experts from ACI, STET and Rabobank will equip you with key insights on readying your institutions environment to ride this wave of opportunity now and into the future.

Speakers will take a deeper dive into these new and emerging opportunities such as:

Cross-border real-time operability across Europe

“Request for Pay” (proxy services)

PSD2 and open banking (innovative partnerships and business models)

Further, ACI and STET will provide guidance on how to overcome internal obstacles such as:



Selecting a scheme and understanding the differences

Planning around unknown volumes

Establishing a practical, efficient approach to real-time modernisation

Speakers included:



Moderator, Gary Wright, Content Director, Finextra

José Beltrán, Director of Business Development, STET

Barry Kislingbury, Director of Solutions, Immediate Payments, ACI Worldwide

Heimen Schuring, Head of Channel Support & Payment Engine, Rabobank

Honey Kirtley, Vice President,Senior Product Manager, Global GBP Clearing Solutions, Treasury Services at BNY Mellon

Join this on demand webinar to learn how to transform the fast-changing into new business opportunities.

