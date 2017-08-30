Webinar: Delivering personalised financial services to win and retain customers

Join Finextra, Avoka as well as experts from leading financial services for our on demand webinar as we explore how to deliver personalised financial services to win and retain customers by looking at the current challenges banks face in achieving personalisation, and examining the steps they can take in the coming months towards delivering the outstanding digital experiences their customers increasingly demand.

New account acquisition has always been a main area of focus for financial institutions, as well as one of their main challenges - and in an increasingly digital world this challenge takes on new dimensions.

To win new customers and keep existing customers, banks and other financial institutions must interact with customers in the way those customers choose to interact.

Today, customers expect an outstanding digital experience, preferably omnichannel and personalised to them, enabling them to communicate with their banks and buy products via whichever channel is most convenient to them at the time.

In this context, it is vital for banks to optimise their account opening and onboarding to provide the best possible digital experiences - and this means achieving integration between branch, call centre, online and mobile channels.

While many financial institutions might argue that this has been a strong area of focus for some time, research suggests that they still have some way to go to meet their customers’ requirement for personalised, omnichannel interactions.

For example, in 2015, The Financial Brand reported that 47% of banking executives rate their institution’s ability to deliver personalised customer experiences as “excellent” – but their customers largely disagree, with only 8% even describing their banking experiences as “average”. This statistic shows there could be a growing disconnect between banks and their customers when it comes to the perception of experiences being delivered.

You are invited to join our webinar, and hear actionable insights into how to improve customer account opening and onboarding, reduce application abandonment, and become truly omnichannel – in order to deliver personalised experiences across in-branch, online and mobile interactions.