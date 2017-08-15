Webinar: Open Banking APIs under PSD2: What are the security threats and solutions?

Join Finextra, Vasco as well as a number of leading experts for this on demand webinar as we discuss the security threats and solutions to open banking APIs under PSD2.

As is well known, the revised Payment Services Directive (PSD) requires European banks to provide communication interfaces to Third Party Providers (TPPs).

Using these interfaces, generally referred to as APIs, TPPs will be able to build innovative financial services on top of the services provided by banks.

There has been much discussion about the threat to banks’ business models posed by the advent of open banking, but open banking APIs also introduce another threat for banks to manage – security.

Banks must be able to manage and control the vulnerabilities that are created when they provide access to TPPs, to avoid financial losses, reputational damage and customer dissatisfaction.

This on demand webinar from Finextra in association with Vasco brought together expert speakers from Vasco and leading financial institutions to address a number of key questions, including:

What are the requirements for communications interfaces as defined in the EBA’s draft Regulatory Technical Standards?

What are the security requirements for open banking APIs?

From where will the security threats to open banking APIs originate?

How could security breaches impact banks, and what strategies are they putting in place to prevent them?

How can banks leverage technology to ensure security and protect against the threats?

Speakers include:

Moderator, Gary Wright, Content Director, Finextra

Frederik Mennes, Senior Manager Market & Security Strategy, Vasco

Alexander Kuznetsov, Business Solutions Manager Mobile & Cronto, Vasco

Christian Schaefer, Head of Payments, Corporate Cash Management, Deutsche Bank AG

Mark Hartley, Head of the Banking and Payments Practice, Motive Partners and Advisor to the Board at Nationwide

Join this webinar and gain actionable insights into how to identify vulnerabilities and deploy solutions to ensure safety and security in a world of open banking.