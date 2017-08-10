The B2B business case: Driving revenues from real-time payments, New York City

ACI Worldwide & Finextra breakfast roundtable discussion on real-time payments.

2017 has been called “the year of real-time”, and for good reason; 25 systems and schemes around the world are already operational, and at least 11 are in development, including in the US.



There is an inevitability about real-time payments that means transaction and retail banks must develop real-time payments strategies. But in addition to the technical work they must do to be ready, banks must also tackle one other very major hurdle – how to make money out of real-time payments.



Building a business case for real-time is notoriously difficult. There are no existing volumes from which to project, and the ROI will also depend on speed of uptake – which is impossible to predict. What is pretty certain is that the business case for real-time will be weak if it’s predicated on just deploying a new payments rail.



The forthcoming breakfast roundtable discussion hosted by ACI Worldwide and Finextra in New York City will explore ways in which banks can leverage the opportunity of real-time payments to not only keep up with customer demand, but get ahead of it, deliver exciting new products and services, and drive important additional revenues.



The discussions held under the Chatham House Rule will bring together a number of real-time payment experts from leading financial institutions to share insights and address a range of key questions including:



Why is the business case for real-time so hard?

How can banks find out what their corporates want and need from real-time?

What are some of the most promising value-added services banks could offer?

Are there challenges on the road to value-added services, and how can they be tackled?

What role does technology play in helping banks unlock the power of real-time payments?

Over what timescale can banks look to make money out of real-time?

Speakers include:

Paul Thomalla, SVP Global Corporate Relations & Development, ACI Worldwide

Vanessa Lin, SVP Regional Head of Payments, North America, HSBC

Keith Gray, Vice-President of Sales and Business Development, The Clearing House



