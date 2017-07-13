Login | Sign up |Help
21 July 2017
On demand webinar: Leveraging Alternative Data to Energize Your Lending Portfolio

13 July 2017

The retail lending space continues to be a key battleground for financial service providers. Join us as we discuss how to use alternative data and data tools to maintain your competitive edge and gain new ground in this rapidly evolving market.

We’ll cover the game-changing technology that top firms are using – like online loan origination, mobile applications, and predictive analytics based on alternative aggregated data. And because higher customer expectations require a new approach to engaging customers, we’ll show you how you can rise to this challenge and provide better service at a reduced cost and lower risk profile.

In this webinar, we’ll discuss:

  •  The trends driving change in retail lending and credit risk management
  • Using alternative data sets to come up with more accurate predictive ratings models
  • The future of retail lending and credit risk management

Speakers:

  • Jason O’Shaughnessy, Senior Vice President, EMEA & Australia, Envestnet | Yodlee
  • Phil Grady, CEO | Castlight Financial
  • Roger Vincent, Head of Banking & Innovation | Equifax
  • Venkat Srinivasan, Head of Lending | Monzo

We hope you’ll join us for this informative webinar on using alternative data to optimize lending and minimize credit risk.

