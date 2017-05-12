Digital Identity – the ‘missing link’ in your Digital Transformation?

Join Finextra, Signicat along with expert speakers from leading banks, consultants and banking association on the 15th June at 15:00 UK time to learn how digital ID will play a critical role in accelerating your bank ‘s digital transformation

Banks have been frantically engaged in digital transformation to meet the challenge from emerging fintechs and the demands of a lucrative generation of consumers who require instant and constantly available digital services.



But the digital environment has created new concerns around security, fraud and confirming identity and a need for more robust controls. In an age of increasing identity and cyber-fraud do we know that our new digital customers are who they claim they are?



This leaves financial services providers with a complex balancing act – to ensure that they meet their regulatory obligations around identity (KYC and AML) but, also ensure that the on-boarding process is rapid and frictionless.



The complexity will be further increased by the introduction of Open Banking and PSD2 and its insistence that payment providers make their customers’ data available to third parties yet provide stronger authentication. A recent study by Accenture forecast that banks could lose as much as 43% of their current revenue by 2020 because of these changes.



This webinar will explore the challenges around moving from physical to digital identity; examine digital identity schemes currently in operation; and demonstrate how digital identity can be a competitive advantage driving innovative offers.

It will answer questions such as:



where are we with government and bank digital identity schemes and how do these schemes build value?

what is the business case for supporting a Digital eID scheme in banking and how do current Government eID schemes facilitate the benefits?

how is Digital identity different from traditional KYC – is this just eKYC?

how does digital identity underpin the new digital economy from its use in blockchain to the IoT

what are the regulatory influences on the role of digital identity?

how can financial institutions play a greater role in the development of digital identity schemes and what are the benefits?

how can the digital ID scheme provide value to the provider and the consumer?

how can I promote the need for a new approach to digital identity within my own company?



