Making digital pay: How banks can drive new revenues through digitalisation

Most banks have now made significant progress in digitally transforming key aspects of their businesses, especially at the front end. But as the digital ecosystem in which banks operate continues to evolve, and as major change drivers such as regulation, technology innovation, new sources of competition and changing customer demands intensify the need for banks to digitalise, how well are they doing in identifying the new business and revenue models they will need to deploy in order to make money in the digital world?

Giving customers what they want is always going to be critical to banks' ability to make money. Do the banks really understand yet what individual and corporate customers want from digital, and how successful have they been in delivering those new services and experiences so far?

This roundtable discussion under the Chatham House Rule will bring together representatives from the banking industry to explore via presentations and discussions the opportunities and challenges for banks when it comes to making money in a digital world, addressing a number of key questions including:

How is regulatory change impacting digitalisation, and how well are the banks exploiting the opportunities of regulatory change?

How do customers’ needs – both retail and corporate – change as a result of digitalisation, and are the banks on top of understanding and responding to those evolving requirements?

How far have banks progressed in assessing the new business and revenue opportunities in a digital world – and how close are they to making these new models a reality?

With the move to real-time payments accelerating, how can banks drive new revenues from real-time?

How successful have banks been so far in carving out a new commercially viable role for themselves in the digital ecosystem, what challenges do they still need to overcome, and are they getting the support they need from their suppliers?

