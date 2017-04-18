Login | Sign up |Help
18 April 2017
Webinar: Digital Acceleration in Retail Banking

27th April 2017 at 12:00 UK time

Online Webinar

Without a doubt, 2016 was the year ‘disruption’ became tangible. Events like Brexit, the U.S. election and India’s demonetisation exercise brought home the reality that we are living in a fast-changing global society, where a sense of anti-establishment and rebellion is accelerating change.

In 2017 this shows no sign of stopping. New technologies are allowing financial institutions to offer service levels more synonymous with hospitality than financial services. Established technologies, like artificial intelligence and robotic process automation, are seeing a resurgence in combination with new voice commerce models, IoT data, and robo advisors, to offer more personal, contextual, and ultimately unique experiences for us all.

Join us on Thursday 27th April 2017 at 12:00 UK time for our webinar and hear from:

  • Chris Skinner, leading industry influencer

to learn what opportunities and risks exist for financial institutions and what they can do to be at the front of the innovation race.

 

