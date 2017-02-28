Webinar: Making sense of machine learning in financial services

Source: Finextra

Excitement about the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in financial services is mounting. Improvements in processing power have made innovations that have been talked about for more than 20 years now reality. And if the hype is to believed, AI and ML are set to be game changers in almost every corner of the industry. Everyone is talking about the power of predictive analytics, robotics and chatbots, and it seems the onward march of AI and ML is unstoppable.

But these terms are broad and within their scope fall many variants of these technologies. Exactly what are the different components making up the spectrum of cognitive computing – and which technologies are most suitable for use in different areas of financial services? How complete are the AI-based solutions out there when it comes to financial services applications, and what are the foundations firms need to have in place in order to leverage them properly? Have banks done enough to get their data ready for use by AI and ML tools – and what are the other barriers they must consider, such data protection regulation and customer and employee protection?

Join this webinar to hear speakers from hosts Finextra and SAP along with AI and ML experts from financial institutions how to make sense of these leading edge technologies.

Key topics of discussion include:

What are the key innovations under the AI/ML umbrella that banks should be exploring?

Which areas of financial services can most benefit from AI – and what are the main applications from customer engagement including digital assistants and bots to automating back office processes and HR?

How can banks address concerns among customers – and employees – about the changes mainstream adoption of AI and ML will bring?

How successful has the industry been in leveraging AI and ML so far – and what are the challenges in making these technologies work in practice?

Where do AI and ML fit in the spectrum of technology innovation, and what are the opportunities of the convergence between blockchain, AI, cloud and other developments?

Where is cognitive going – and what will its future developments mean for financial institutions going forward?

Speakers include:

Jonathan Kidd, Head of Robotics, Group Operations & Payments / Group Manufacturing, Bank of Ireland

Roberto Mancone, Global Head of Disruptive technologies and solutions, PCB business, Deutsche Bank

Doron Reuter, Head of Business Development - Advanced Analytics, ING Wholesale Banking

Andy Hirst, VP Banking Solutions, SAP

Timo Elliott, VP, Global Innovation Evangelist, SAP



