11 April 2017
Changing Payments Landscape

31 January 2017  |  37429 views  |  0 Source: Payments UK Spiders computer virus 2

Payments UK reports on how 2017 will change the way we pay for good.

The Changing Payments Landscape report examines trends over the past decade and the factors that are driving change today. It outlines the influence of regulatory and legislative developments ranging from the industry’s strategy-setting body, the Payments Strategy Forum, to the consolidation of Payment Scheme Operators including Bacs and Faster Payments. The report assesses how they are influencing developments such as Open Banking, Confirmation of Payee and important behind-the-scenes activities like the development of new standards.» Download the document now 982.1 kb (PDF File)

