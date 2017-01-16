Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Legalising the blockchain

16 January 2017  |  42208 views  |  0 Source: BBVA Numbers

Javier Sebastián, digital regulation manager at BBVA maps out the regulatory and legal challenges facing the commercial application of blockchain technology in financial services.

Distributed ledger technologies (DLTs) might become a facilitator for the development of new digital businesses leading to new sources of revenue. However, DLTs are still far from being ready for mass adoption, due to some unsolved challenges on the technological, operational, business and regulatory sides» Download the document now 636.4 kb (PDF File)

