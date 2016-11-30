Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
The road to faster payments

30 November 2016  |  47370 views  |  0 Source: Bank for International Settlements Shaghai Highway

The development and importance of fast payments services are the focus of this report by the Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures (CPMI), the global standard setter for payment, clearing and settlement services.

The report sets out key characteristics of fast payments, takes stock of different initiatives in CPMI jurisdictions, analyses supply and demand factors that may foster or hinder their development, sets out the benefits and risks and, finally, examines the potential implications for different stakeholders, particularly central banks.» Download the document now 1.4 mb (PDF File)

