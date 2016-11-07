Webinar: Creating customer value through open API initiatives

Source: Finextra

Since 2015, open API initiatives have gained increasing traction in the EU and retail banking is on the verge of unprecedented change. Universal trends of globalisation and digitalisation are transforming the industry and now European banks are facing the additional force of EU regulation, specifically the revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2), which requires banks to open up their customers’ account data to newly regulated third party providers.

In response to these key developments, Yodlee and Finextra introduce their webinar: Creating Customer Value Through Open API, which will address the impact these advances will have on retail banking in Europe. The webinar will highlight the opportunities being created for providers of e-commerce payments, personal financial management, data analytics and other business applications, whilst also pinpointing some of the threats Open API and PSD2 produce for banks.

Join us for this on demand webinar and hear from:

Moderator, Gary Wrigh t, Content Director, Finextra

t, Content Director, Ron Van Wezel , Senior Analyst, Aite Group

, Senior Analyst, Bhavesh Vaghela , API Platform Owner, Barclaycard

, API Platform Owner, Jason O’Shaughnessy, Senior Vice President, EMEA and Australia, Envestnet | Yodlee

as they share their perspectives on the implications, challenges and opportunities that PSD2 and open APIs create for financial institutions and fintechs.

Topics of discussion will include:

The impact of PSD2 on payments industry participants

The challenges and opportunities open APIs create for financial institutions and fintechs

The benefits banks can expect from embracing an open API-based strategy that has a wider reach than payments alone

How to leverage open APIs to improve customer service, enhance product offerings and deliver a more relevant and meaningful customer experience

