Payments Modernisation in EMEA – 2025 priorities and challenges

When:

Thursday 3rd July 2025 15:00 BST | 16:00 CEST | 10:00 EDT

Where:

Online

Payments modernisation is an ongoing effort with no set endpoint. What are the key payment themes and trends across EMEA that financial institutions are prioritising in 2025 and beyond?

 

  • What are the key payments modernisation priorities across EMEA in 2025? Which areas are considered critical for modernisation? 
  • How are investment priorities diverging between regions? Is macroeconomic uncertainty fuelling different innovation and spending focus areas? 
  • How does the regulatory landscape across EMEA affect the modernisation efforts of organisations? 
  • What are the emerging payment trends and themes that financial institutions are focusing on? 

 

The world of payments is increasingly diversified, with new technologies, new payment rails and schemes, regulatory updates, and rising fraud all battling for priority when it comes to modernisation. While payments modernisation has – and will continue to be – an ongoing process without a set finish line, the current focus areas are worth exploring. 

When it comes to financial institutions across EMEA, are emerging trends such as the rise in account-to-account (A2A) payments as much on the decision makers’ minds as regulatory updates (DORA, VoP, PSD3, among others)? Is the available modernisation budget truly spent on innovation, or does the maintenance of legacy systems take up the majority of the spend? How are deployment types shifting as new payment trends and themes emerge? 

Highlighting key takeaways from Volante’s 2025 EMEA Payments Modernisation survey, this discussion will focus on innovation and spending priorities in the region set against an unpredictable macroeconomic backdrop, the modernisation approaches of financial institutions, and which areas of payments are critical in 2025 and beyond. 

Register for this Finextra webinar, hosted in association with Volante, to join our panel of industry experts who will discuss payments priorities in EMEA, what areas financial institutions are prioritising, and how macroeconomic uncertainty is affecting spending priorities. 

