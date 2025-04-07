PaaS, cloud and instant payments in the spotlight: Overcoming outsourcing challenges

Join this webinar, hosted in association with FIS, exploring the regulatory pressures driving banks to consider outsourcing, the importance of data sovereignty, and the need for a cautious, phased approach to implementation.

What compelling propositions exist for banks looking to outsource, especially when considering leading change agents and market trends?

How can banks differentiate which responsibilities should be abdicated to third parties and what they should remain liable for?

What are the regulatory pressures driving banks to consider outsourcing and how much time is spent on instant payments and ISO 20022?

How should banks be considering their strategic engines of choice when modernising operations with cloud solutions?

What does the future look like for banks that outsource processing to focus on value-add activities and new product development?

In the fiercely competitive banking market, the pace of change is accelerating. Outsourcing in banking, particularly in the context of PaaS and cloud solutions, presents a host of challenges and considerations for financial institutions. You need strong, agile, advanced technology to get money moving in real time and bring instant payment services to market faster. The potential for these technologies to unlock growth, improve speed to market and return on investment, and offer personalised services is central.

As the banking landscape evolves, the integration of cloud technologies and platform services is recognised as a powerful tool to help banks stay competitive and meet the growing demands of the market. However, it becomes clear that the implementation of these technologies also introduces complex risks that must be carefully managed.

The evolving pressures have shifted the views of many banks on outsourcing, as they now face stricter rules surrounding data security, compliance, and operational standards. Regulatory concerns such as DORA are driving many banks to reassess how they handle third-party relationships, particularly when dealing with cloud providers and other outsourced services. This shift in perspective requires careful consideration of both the opportunities and risks

.The role of outsourcing must include helping banks respond to rapid industry shifts, such as the rise of instant payments, the demand for instant everything and the need to modernise legacy systems. The pressures of modernisation, particularly related to ISO 20022 migration and adopting cloud technologies, are significant drivers. Cloud solutions present an attractive way for banks to streamline operations, reduce costs, and improve scalability while addressing the ever-growing demand for faster, always on and available, and more efficient payment systems. However, this is not without its challenges, especially as banks face the eternal battle of innovation versus regulatory compliance.

The growing trend of banks attempting to shift responsibility for key functions to third-party providers, yet emphasise that they remain liable for compliance and operational performance must be done efficiently. The increasing reliance on third parties raises concerns about the risks of losing control over critical processes, which can affect the bank's ability to ensure high levels of service and meet regulatory requirements.

