Weathering macroeconomic headwinds: How should CFOs invest in tech?

What should the top priorities of CFOs be in the next twelve months?

Where should FSI leaders focus their resources to boost growth and resilience?

How can FSIs leverage big data analytics, automation, and AI, to supercharge operational efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and remain competitive?

As costs increase and consumer spending ability becomes more limited, how can FSIs better commercialise digital offerings?

How can CFOs better leverage CIO expertise as both roles become increasingly linked?

The financial services industry is stood at a pivotal moment. With mounting macroeconomic pressures, rapid technological advancements, increasing regulatory demands, and shifting customer expectations, the need to future-proof processes and operations has never been greater.

Against this backdrop of uncertainty, the CFO and CIO offices will be confronted with unprecedented challenges in the latter half of this decade. To not just weather this storm, but ride its waves to prosperity, CFOs and CIOs must combine their skillsets; enhance cost-to-income ratios; and anchor investment in cutting-edge technology. In many cases, these are not mutually exclusive KPIs.

By adopting these measures, and re-focusing resources to catalyse growth and resilience, institutions can remain competitive and relevant in today’s increasingly plural marketplace.



