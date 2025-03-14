Solving procurement challenges with embedded payments

Join this webinar to understand today’s key procurement challenges, why evolving payment methods lie at the heart of driving innovation, and how financial institutions can support their clients by offering more end-to-end experiences.

What are the key challenges that procurement teams are facing in 2025?



What is the role of financial institutions in streamlining procurement processes?



New solutions and payment methods are entering the procurement space, such as account-to-account payments and virtual cards. What are the implications of these developments, and how do they unlock value and benefits for procurement teams?



What does the future of procurement look like, and what are the value-added services emerging?

The days of procurement being viewed as ‘only’ sourcing and purchasing are long gone. Today, procurement is a vital part of overall business strategy and working capital optimisation. Yet while the expectations of procurement have changed, the underlying technology and procedures leave room for improvement.

These challenges are not new, and financial institutions have a strong overall understanding of their client procurement challenges and needs. However, many banks are overlooking the importance of user experience and underestimating the impact of value-added services for their clients, such as embedded payments or integrated working capital solutions.

In the B2C space, customers have long grown accustomed to seamless, integrated and flexible payments. These innovations are still missing in B2B payments, and procurement teams are looking for better end-to-end experiences, increased visibility across sourcing, contracting and supplier onboarding, as well as PO and invoice management.

Digital and embedded payment solutions can help bridge the gap and drive growth for organisations – both in terms of operational efficiency and financial gains. As procurement practitioners seek more consumer-like experiences, financial institutions need to enhance their corporate offerings to better serve their customers and help resolve existing challenges.

