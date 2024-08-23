SaaS savvy: Preparing for embedded and data driven bank payments

The decisions banks are taking now will set them up to succeed or fail in their ultimate adoption of AI. Join our webinar, hosted in association with Bottomline, to discover how SaaS can lay the foundation for future success.

In a world where we have more understanding on customer behaviour than ever before, how can banks effectively modernise not just to operationally improve and save money, but to position themselves smartly and maximise their return on investment?



What are the AI and embedded finance use cases in bank payments, and why is it crucial to start preparing today?



How can banks and FIs plan SaaS platform migrations in a way that doesn’t just look at the current needs, but sets them up for future trends as well?



Corporates are further along the journey of adopting SaaS platforms and their benefits. What can banks and FIs learn from corporate treasury teams?

According to Bottomline research, 3 out of 5 banks in 2023 have a strong or extremely strong appetite to transition to a single SaaS platform to manage their payments ecosystem. It is clear that banks and FIs have accepted the value of SaaS, but that is only half the battle. Decisions taken now, as part of planning that migration, will impact their ability to capture future trends like embedded finance and AI use cases.



In order to overcome pain points and meet their objectives for payments modernisation, banks and FIs need to start planning now for the integration of new use cases driven by AI. The key tenant of this lies in the centralisation of standardisation messaging and payment rails, but modernisation isn’t as easy as simply choosing a SaaS platform or upgrade. Banks need to consider how scalable their upgrades are for the inevitable AI revolution in payments.



How can banks plan and lay the groundwork for the future? In today’s world, data equals information, and next generation technology like AI and embedded finance helps banks better understand and centralise the wealth of data available to them. Institutions need to ensure scalability in their modernisation, and this is where they can learn from the corporate space. Corporates are further along the journey of adopting SaaS platforms and their benefits, so how can banks and FIs follow their example?

Register for this Finextra webinar, hosted in association with Bottomline, to join our panel of industry experts who will discuss how banks and FIs can holistically modernise, what AI use cases will be most pressing in the space, and how a single SaaS platform can help future-proof their strategies.