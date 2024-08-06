Solving the KYC challenge with end-to-end processes

Watch this webinar, hosted in association with Nice Actimize, to explore the hidden opportunities of optimising the customer lifecycle.

Why is it so crucial that customer management and risk management is interconnected in our instant, global world?

How can banks create seamless end-to-end KYC processes that enable the business rather than just tick a risk checkbox?

Everything is shifting towards the initial contact a bank has with the customer – how can banks streamline onboarding to extend the customer lifecycle?

What role does data play, and how can banks optimise the information they collect?

The connected and instant world we operate in demands a lot of new behaviors – including the KYC process. And this starts with the first initial contact: Over 25% of customers consider the onboarding process to difficult, and a staggering 63% of customers have stated they have previously abandoned a digital bank application.

Expectations of seamless customer experiences are higher than ever before, so banks need to review their whole ecosystem of customer management and risk management. From onboarding to ongoing lifecycle management and transaction monitoring – it's time to start looking at this data more holistically than just risk. It can be an enabler for the business to start looking at customers in a positive way that helps banks maximize profits whilst maintaining effective compliance.

But to do this, banks need the right technologies and processes. So how can banks transform their strategies to build seamless end-to-end KYC processes that help elevate the business rather than just tick a mandatory checkbox?

Register for this Finextra webinar, hosted in association with Nice Actimize, to join our panel of industry experts who will discuss why banks need to transform their KYC processes in an instant world.