Webinar
Payment Scams and Fraud: Changing Bank Behaviour and Regulatory Frameworks

When:

Tuesday 3rd September 2024 15:00 BST | 16:00 CEST | 10:00 EDT

Where:

Online

Payment Scams and Fraud: Changing Bank Behaviour and Regulatory Frameworks

Watch this webinar that highlights the need for banks to adopt advanced security measures to detect and prevent fraud.

  • The financial services industry is acknowledging that there is a shared responsibility between banks and consumers to protect accounts and payments, what next?
  • What emerging regulatory challenges must banks and other financial institutions contend with?
  • What are some early lessons from UK markets with respect to addressing scams?
  • How can banks interact with their customers in a more proactive way to reduce the risk of scams?
  • Why are mules becoming such a focus in addressing scams?
  • How is information sharing between banks helping to address this ongoing issue?

Scams continue to proliferate and widespread losses from victims are driving new reimbursement regulations to protect consumers. Among the challenges are rising Authorised Push Payment (APP) fraud and increasing customer expectations to be protected. UK regulators are paving the way by mandating that all APP scam victims will be reimbursed from October 2024.

While legislation is being finalised, banks must work cross-functionally across their organisation to ensure that their fraud prevention processes are working well for them. For example, fraud signal orchestration and consumer intervention processes need to be as streamlined as possible. There is an additional need to identify and mitigate mules as well as identify fraud risk on inbound payments.

When it comes to customer interventions, if consumers are accustomed to fast payments rails, false positives can negatively affect customer service when transactions cannot be completed, leading to frustration with their bank.

As with addressing any emerging threats, new technology needs to be considered, and in 2024, more so than ever before, the savviest banks are seeing the importance of both predictive and generative AI.

The benefits of predictive AI are numerous and well understood in fighting fraud. New models can profile emerging threats like authorised fraud and mules. Alongside this, generative AI now also has a prominent role in enabling banks to provide personalised warnings and adjusting consumer conversations based on contextual interactions.

Sign up for this Finextra webinar, hosted in association with Outseer, to join our panel of industry experts who will discuss why data-driven approaches are required to detect and mitigate threats.

Speakers:

  • Gary Wright - Head of Research, Finextra [Moderator]
  • Dr. Yogesh Patel - CTO & Chief Data Scientist, Outseer

 

