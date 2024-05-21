Join this webinar to explore the hidden opportunities in customer service design and why creating a seamless experience may be the key to consumer duty.

How has consumer duty changed and how as this affected the retail banking space?

In a changing banking landscape, what are the hidden opportunities in re-thinking banking apps and customer service design?

What can traditional FIs learn from the success of neo banks?

How can FIs leverage modern technology to create a seamless customer experience?

The Consumer Duty came into force for open products and services on 31 July 2023, and the implementation deadline for closed products and services on 31 July 2024 is just around the corner. In an era where both legislative duty and consumer expectations are more complex than ever before, creating a seamless banking app experience is crucial to an FIs success.

Neo banks are leading the charge in designing customer friendly apps that, by virtue of how they’re designed, meet the consumer duty standards. Mobile banking has become one of the primary ways that people both bank and do business, hyper personalisation and segmentation are essential, and regulatory changes are incoming. Traditional FIs need are facing the challenge of having to re-think their designs in a changing banking landscape.

Yet in this challenge also lie opportunities. Leveraging modern technology and AI to design a seamless banking app experience will allow banks to not only be compliant with consumer duty principles, but to truly serve their customer base and create enhanced operational efficiency.

