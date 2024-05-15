How AI is re-shaping financial services

Join this webinar to discover the use cases for how financial services organisations can fully grasp the potential of AI – not just as another analytical tool, but in ways that re-shape payments.

Where is the financial services industry heading with the deployment of both generative and predictive AI models?

What can be achieved if the opportunities of AI were understood and what change is needed to drive organisations to realise them?

What are the specific use cases in which AI is transforming financial services?

How are organisations evolving the use of AI as more than just a smarter analytical tool?

There is no precedent for the impact that AI, once its full potential is realised, can have in the financial sector. The holistic benefits include improved operational efficiency, better adherence to meeting regulatory requirements and improving the customer experience – yet what other benefits lie beneath the surface?

In the world of payments, large language models, pattern recognition and machine learning are playing a substantial role when it comes to advanced fraud detection, streamlined settlement and credit decisioning. But are organisations leveraging all the benefits AI can offer?

The capture and use of data, which is in need of upheaval and change, is another area where AI plays a crucial role. In today's digital world, data is the new gold, and financial organisations need to generate real-time insights from massive amounts of continuously growing datapoints. AI has the potential to identify areas of improvement, new revenue opportunities, and trends that might otherwise be missed, but successful AI initiatives are only possible with the right technology stack.

Register for this Finextra webinar, hosted in association with MongoDB and AWS, to join our panel of industry experts who will discuss the opportunities and use cases for AI in the world of payments.



Speakers: