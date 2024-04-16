Why Predictive AI turns 3DS into a hidden profit driver

3DS is more than just a commodity – it’s a hidden gem that can help banks increase authorisation rates, decrease losses, and drive revenue.

What impact does predictive AI, used to fuel 3DS Access Control Server (ACS) solutions, have on profit margins, card transaction acceptance rates and customer experience?

How can banks ensure their Strong Customer Authentication methods are optimised to not only catch fraud, but are also optimised for customer experience interactions and to drive profit as well?

Why your 3DS ACS solution may be the best kept secret in driving profit for your organisation.

PSD3 is on the horizon, and as banks are preparing for the upcoming regulatory change, they are also re-evaluating their approach to card transaction fraud reduction. Though many jurisdictions like the UK and EU have regulatory requirements for Strong Customer Authentication, financial institutions have not yet fully realised the potential of their 3DS ACS solution. And, many also don’t know that superior performing predictive AI can further boost performance when utilised in their 3DS ACS solution.

It is well known that 3DS ACS solutions are effective at fighting fraud but what is not as well known is that they can also have a stunning impact on a bank’s overall profit. Research from Datos shows that completion rates, which drive both interchange profits for issuers and increased profits for merchants, are higher when 3DS is consistently applied to e-commerce transactions. And even more impressive is that the magnitude of these impacts can be amplified with the adoption of a solution that has high-performing, predictive AI driving the outcomes.

Given the upcoming changes in the regulatory landscape, now is the time for banks in the UK and Europe to ensure they are not only using all of the tools at their disposal to lower fraud rates, but are also choosing the most effective solutions that drive the best outcomes. Your 3DS ACS solution, is not only an essential security tool to meet regulatory requirements, but is also profit driver. Your 3DS ACS should be assessed and optimised, or even replaced, looking not only at the benefits it can provide in lowering fraud, but also at the added benefits it can provide to profit margins, approval rates, optimized customer interventions and interchange revenue.

