Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
Webinar
See all Events »
Trade based financial crime: Mitigating TBFC compliance risk with technology

When:

Tuesday 11th June 2024 15:00 BST | 16:00 CEST | 10:00 EDT

Where:

Online

Trade based financial crime: Mitigating TBFC compliance risk with technology

Register now

Watch this webinar on the intersection of document digitisation, anti-money laundering, compliance and fraud across the trade finance space.

  • How can technology be leveraged for trade based financial crime prevention?
  • To what extent is digitisation and innovative technologies like AI crucial for enhancing detection, preventing trade-based financial crime, and streamlining trade finance processes.
  • Why is it urgent for financial institutions to move away from outdated manual processes and adopt digital solutions to effectively combat TBFC and improve operational efficiency?
  • How important is it to harness extensive customer and transaction data?
  • Why should financial institutions partner with fintech providers to achieve a thorough analysis and monitoring of trade finance activities for better risk mitigation.

In an era of global trade surpassing $31 trillion annually with a growth rate over 4%, financial institutions face the mounting challenge of trade-based financial crime (TBFC). TBFC, which involves legitimising illicit funds through trade finance, is increasingly exploited by criminals against a backdrop of global economic instability. With an estimated 2%-5% of global GDP, equivalent to around $800 billion to $2 trillion, lost to money laundering and TBFC according to UNODC, the need for effective countermeasures has never been greater.

Efforts to combat TBFC are pivoting towards technological solutions that offer an end-to-end view of TBFC risk, including digitisation of trade finance documentation, vessel tracking and artificial intelligence (AI) powered risk models. The manual processes currently bogging down financial institutions make them prone to the concealment of illicit transactions, significantly stretching transaction cycles and affecting trade finance operations' efficiency.

Technological advancements are crucial in enhancing TBFC detection and prevention, streamlining operations, and reducing criminal exploitation opportunities. However, many financial institutions struggle with digital transformation, hindered by outdated manual processes and complex regulatory demands.

To effectively manage TBFC, financial institutions must utilise extensive data, including customer and transaction information, and employ AI in collaboration with fintech providers for thorough trade finance analysis. This approach improves suspicious activity monitoring and criminal misuse protection.

Heading into 2024, the antidote to TBFC lies in the adoption of digital innovations and technologies like AI. Financial institutions must advance trade finance digitisation and technology integration, essential for bolstering due diligence, enhancing financial crime prevention, and safeguarding the global financial system from TBFC threats.

Sign up for this Finextra webinar, hosted in association with Eastnets, to join our panel of industry experts who will discuss how trade-based financial crime can be best tackled.

Speakers:

  • Gary Wright - Head of Research, Finextra [Moderator]

 

Upcoming events
See all Events »
NextGen Nordics 2024 | In-person conference

NextGen Nordics 2024 | In-person conference

23 April 2024

Thank you for your interest in NextGen Nordics 2024. Tickets for the event are €499 for corporates/vendors. This is a full access ticket, which grants you entry to all sessions taking place at the event. Tickets are free for all bank representatives.

Webinar - Instant payments and their impact on the fraud landscape

Webinar - Instant payments and their impact on the fraud landscape

Tuesday 30th April 2024 15:00 BST | 16:00 CEST | 10:00 EDT

How can banks reassess their prevention strategies in the face of unprecedented levels of fraud?

Webinar - Cross border payments: Hitting G20 targets for speed, cost, and transparency

Webinar - Cross border payments: Hitting G20 targets for speed, cost, and transparency

Thursday 9th May 2024 15:00 BST | 16:00 CEST | 10:00 EDT

How can SaaS support multi-lateral cross border platforms and intelligent routing?