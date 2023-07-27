SaaS migration: Why outsourcing to multiple providers is the key to SaaS

Watch this webinar, in association with Bottomline, to learn how financial institutions are strategising to perfect their cloud migration.

What are the long-term benefits of transitioning to SaaS?

How are financial institutions integrating SaaS strategies into their migrations?

Is there a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach for a smooth cloud transition?

In efforts to smooth the digital transition, financial institutions are assessing challenges and benefits tied to cloud and SaaS migration. The positive outcomes to be gained from the transition include real-time responses, operational efficiency, mitigation of fraud risk, and up-to-date services that drive competition in the sector. However, cost remains a concern for banks looking to take on SaaS.

In tandem with the transition to cloud-based platforms comes the uptake of SaaS, which allows banks to operate faster and with agility. The ability to outsource cloud migration and management to third-party providers has revolutionised digital transformation for legacy institutions, as working with multiple providers to create a SaaS platform allows them to leverage the best products from each provider.

Operating on the public cloud with the help of third-party providers also paves the way to scalability, bolstering future growth needs - a feature that on-premise technology lacks. SaaS experts largely agree that smooth migration takes place in increments rather than dramatic lift-and-shift projects, as the transition can be monitored and assessed as it is ongoing, allowing space for feedback and tweaks as the migration progresses.

