Real-time payments: How banks and FIs can win competitive advantage

Watch this webinar on how financial institutions are leveraging real-time payments to stand out against emerging competitors.

What are the key benefits and use cases offered for real-time payments and how do they vary globally?

How can financial institutions leverage these benefits and stand out against competition?

How important is payments infrastructure modernisation?

What is driving the demand for real-time payments from corporates?

Why is the provision of enhanced cash positioning functionalities to corporate clients a priority for financial institutions?

What role should risk and compliance play in new instant payments initiatives?

Leading banks and market infrastructures are placing an increased focus on adopting new payment rails to meet corporate customer demands for real-time payment solutions. We need to look no further that the EU Commission’s proposed mandate to ensure all EU & EAA citizens can receive instant payments within 6 months of the legislation being passed (12 months to send), SIC Instant Payments in Switzerland, new FedNow proposals and developments for the New Payments Architecture in the UK. Either way, financial institutions are becoming more aware of how real-time payments is driving global economies, as the world becomes more focused on global cross-border trade.

Another important element to meeting customer demands is streamlining real-time payment processes to focus on cashflow and revenue services, as well as retaining resilience and fraud prevention.

A renewed vigour in addressing issues with legacy architecture and transitioning to SaaS has been evident in addressing many key pain points experienced by banks and financial institutions as they look to ‘stake their claim’ within this increasingly competitive payments landscape.

Sign up for this Finextra webinar, hosted in association with Bottomline Technologies, to join our panel of industry experts who will examine how financial organisations can streamline their real-time instant payments solutions.

Speakers: