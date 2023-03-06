Payment Innovation: Accessibility to Value-Added Services

Register for our upcoming webinar with Mastercard on Thursday 20th April 2023 at 3PM BST, as industry experts discuss how value-added services can simplify payments.

How inefficient is payments infrastructure?

How does regulatory compliance and technology slow payments services down?

How can value-added services simplify payments?

Value-added services offer a new avenue for payments issuers, acquirers, processors, and payments entities to streamline their way through international payments infrastructure. The current global payments systems are overly complex and lead to inefficiencies for businesses.

Financial institutions are required to keep several complex payments technologies up to date, provide different kinds of payment services to different clients, and remain compliant. The pressure and inconsistencies can lead to inefficiencies and limits the ability to scale their offerings.

Value-added services offer the opportunity to simplify the complicated web of payments. Allowing users to select which payments services they wish to use and creating a consistent experience for their end user will allow greater efficiency within the business and refocus energy towards innovation.

