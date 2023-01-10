Cloud migration strategies: Navigating legacy infrastructure

Register for our upcoming webinar with MongoDB & Accenture on Thursday 9th March at 3pm GMT, as industry experts discuss how can banks and fintechs overcome risk in the transition to cloud.

Many banks are confronting challenges with monolithic legacy infrastructure amidst the transition to the cloud. In the process of shutting down data centres to migrate to the cloud, financial institutions are realising the need to reap the benefits of the cloud with an increasing urgency, mitigating risk and saving costs for their company in the process.

There is no silver bullet to modernise quickly and effectively, but there are ways to implement cloud native microservices that can combat recurring concerns such as losing domain knowledge, lack of documentation, and the high costs of navigating legacy applications.

In order to modernise businesses with legacy applications that are difficult to navigate, cloud native solutions need to prioritise migrating and improving applications simultaneously. Therefore, the process of digitally decoupling from older applications will be streamlined.

What approaches can financial institutions take to modernise legacy applications?

How can banks and fintechs overcome risk in the transition to cloud?

Why is it essential for financial institutions to expedite their cloud migration processes?

What innovations are currently in play in transitioning data centres to the cloud?

Speakers: