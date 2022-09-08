How to overcome the challenges associated with remote high-value transactions

Register for our upcoming webinar with Onespan on Tuesday 15th November at 15:00 GMT, as industry experts discuss how can enterprises meet security, risk and customer experience challenges

Financial institutions have long been required to build and implement robust, secure processes around core digital transactions such as online payments and financial transfers. However, customers of financial organisations, retailers, and service providers now expect to be able to remotely conduct high-assurance transactions such as mortgage signings or financing agreements from anywhere in the world.

Given the high stakes of such transactions, it is critical for organisations to strengthen cyber security measures to safeguard their clients, who are increasingly targeted for identity theft and other cybercrime. Additionally, these measures should impact the seamlessness of the customers’ experience. Financial institutions must also be able to connect and collaborate with their customers without injecting complications associated with disparate meeting tools and applications.

All these complexities are exacerbated in the context of international agreements, which are pushing financial service providers to adopt solutions that facilitate wide-ranging legal and regulatory compliance measures, in both regional and global settings.

