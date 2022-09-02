How can corporate banks innovate their core banking platforms?

Register for our upcoming webinar with 10x Banking on Thursday 10th November at 15:00 GMT, as industry experts discuss how can corporate banks commodify their architectures to be more cost-effective.

Corporate banks are lagging when it comes to hyper-personalisation whilst clients need real-time liquidity, visibility, system connectivity, and instant access to cash.

Corporate banks are currently using various technology platforms to maintain liquidity globally to modify services according to geographical location for international clients. Every service needs to be individually configured and coded to support different platforms worldwide.

To improve the way corporate banks support businesses, a new technological framework can be developed to create an underlying architecture for capabilities that require less bodies involved in the operating model, making a more cost-effective system. With this in practice, banks can focus more on innovating their services for clients by offering a single data model, coupled with open APIs and advanced analytics to give corporate banking clients an accurate, 360-degree view of their accounts.

industry experts as they discuss the following areas:

How can corporate banks commodify their architectures to be more cost-effective?

What opportunities can cloud native core banking platform technology offer corporate banks?

How can corporate banks evolve to meet the expectations of UK and European businesses?

How can corporate banks innovate their services to keep up with fintechs?

