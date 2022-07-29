Why low-code is the solution to propel data driven services

Register for our upcoming webinar with Volante on Tuesday 27th September at 15:00 BST, as industry experts discuss the benefits of low-code platforms.

Payments infrastructures of yesterday were characterised by coding-intensive, monolithic architectures that are slow, risky to change and rarely lend themselves to simplified scalability. In this digital age, new products and services are no longer tenable without integration across multiple internal systems and external collaborations. However, completing this integration can be time-consuming, costly and not secure.

Financial institutions are increasingly turning to API-enabled services and low-code technologies to quickly drive new value-added services to market. As banks transform internally, they are also compelled to ensure their services remain accessible and attractive to corporate partners. Given the complex technology stacks unique to every corporate, financial institutions should prioritise delivering services which correspond to these specific needs, especially regarding data formats.

Additionally, financial institutions must achieve uniform compliance with the ISO 20022, migration, and the added challenge of jurisdictional variations makes this a significant hurdle for banks. New transformation strategies are emerging to deliver ISO connectivity for corporations in order to innovate their system technology. These efforts are increasingly important for banks to develop deeper connections with their corporate partners.

Sign up for this Finextra webinar, in association with Volante, to join the panel of industry experts as they discuss the following areas:

What is low-code and how can financial institutions leverage this technology?

What are the benefits of low-code platforms?

How are API-enabled services simplifying a banks’ ability to adapt quickly?

How can low-code technologies or API-enabled services assist in bigger picture projects for financial institutions, such as the adoption and monetisation of ISO 20022??

How can financial institutions ensure their corporate clients benefit from ISO 20022 using low-code, and conversely how can corporations use low-code to benefit from a banks’ efforts to ISO 20022 adoption?

How can low-code improve the connectivity between financial institutions and corporations?

How do integrated services enhance liquidity management and cashflow for banks?

Speakers include: