Digital solutions: supporting SMEs during the economic downturn

High interest rates and soaring inflation are building expectations that a recession is looming. Previous recessions have seen banks tighten their credit control, making it more difficult for small businesses to gain access to credit. SMEs which are already struggling to manage their financing and cashflow often receive little support from banks.

While SMEs may struggle to gain financing and manage cashflow in these periods of instability, innovations across fintech are delivering innovative financial tools aimed at assisting SMEs. New fintechs are also exploring new ways in which businesses can be supported in an industry that is consistently being accelerated by change, competition, tightened credit, economic factors, and more. Emerging trends such as buy now pay later (BNPL), Credit as a Service (CaaS)and embedded finance can improve the supply chain and working capital of SMEs during harsher economic conditions.

In light of the economic situation, a provision of new digital solutions can meet the financial needs of SMEs. This provides opportunities for both fintechs and banks to leverage new technologies and offer credit solutions for businesses, opening up the market for competition and innovation.

What new products and services will fintechs offer SMEs to gain access to credit?

How do BNPL, open APIs, and embedded finance offerings benefit SMEs?

What other payment and banking solutions will support businesses during the incoming economic downturn?

Will banks provide new SME credit solutions?

How will ‘Credit as a Service’ enable new embedded finance offerings?

