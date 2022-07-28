Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
Online webinar
See all Events »
Digital solutions: supporting SMEs during the economic downturn

When:

Tuesday 4th October 2021 15:00 BST | 16:00 CEST | 10:00 EDT

Where:

Online

Digital solutions: supporting SMEs during the economic downturn

Register now

Register for our upcoming webinar with i2c on Tuesday 4th October at 15:00 BST, as industry experts discuss how payment and banking solutions will support businesses during the incoming economic downturn.

High interest rates and soaring inflation are building expectations that a recession is looming. Previous recessions have seen banks tighten their credit control, making it more difficult for small businesses to gain access to credit. SMEs which are already struggling to manage their financing and cashflow often receive little support from banks.

While SMEs may struggle to gain financing and manage cashflow in these periods of instability, innovations across fintech are delivering innovative financial tools aimed at assisting SMEs. New fintechs are also exploring new ways in which businesses can be supported in an industry that is consistently being accelerated by change, competition, tightened credit, economic factors, and more. Emerging trends such as buy now pay later (BNPL), Credit as a Service (CaaS)and embedded finance can improve the supply chain and working capital of SMEs during harsher economic conditions.

In light of the economic situation, a provision of new digital solutions can meet the financial needs of SMEs. This provides opportunities for both fintechs and banks to leverage new technologies and offer credit solutions for businesses, opening up the market for competition and innovation.

Sign up for this Finextra webinar, hosted in association with i2c, to join our panel of industry experts as they discuss the following areas:

  • What new products and services will fintechs offer SMEs to gain access to credit?
  • How do BNPL, open APIs, and embedded finance offerings benefit SMEs?
  • What other payment and banking solutions will support businesses during the incoming economic downturn?
  • Will banks provide new SME credit solutions?
  • How will ‘Credit as a Service’ enable new embedded finance offerings?

Speakers include:

  • Jane Cooper - Researcher, Finextra [Moderator]
  • Jonathan Vaux - General Manager, UK & Europe, i2c Inc
     

 

Upcoming events
See all Events »
Webinar - Money mules: Shifting from detection to prevention

Webinar - Money mules: Shifting from detection to prevention

Thursday 8th September 2022 15:00 BST | 16:00 CEST | 10:00 EDT

Register for our upcoming webinar with Nice Actimize on Thursday 8th September at 15:00 BST, as industry experts discuss who is responsible, or liable, or addressing the money mule challenge.

Save the Date!

Save the Date!

Tuesday 27th September 2022 15:00 BST | 16:00 CEST | 10:00 EDT

Webinar - Instant payments and data - the next wave of modernisation in banking infrastructure

Webinar - Instant payments and data - the next wave of modernisation in banking infrastructure

Thursday 20th October 2022 15:00 BST | 16:00 CEST | 10:00 EDT

Register for our upcoming webinar with Hazelcast on Thursday 20th October at 15:00 BST, as industry experts discuss why is modernising infrastructure for banks becoming increasingly important in the push toward real-time payments.