Digital Asset Series 2022: Navigating CBDC Unknowns

Key trends currently driving CBDC discussions across the globe.
The global pandemic and the emergence of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins have accelerated the work on CBDCs, according a recent report published by the BIS. This is particularly evident across advanced economies, where central banks argues financial stability has increased in importance as a motivation for their CBDC involvement.
The report adds that many central banks are exploring a CBDC ecosystem involving interoperability and private sector collaboration, and 76% of central banks working on a retail CBDC are exploring how it would interoperate with existing payment systems.
Following publication of Finextra’s annual ‘Future of Regulation’ report, we are bringing together thought leaders and influential voices across the global central bank digital currency (CBDC) dialogue.
Watch this on-demand webinar to hear about key trends currently driving CBDC discussions across the globe, including the impact CBDC may bear on cryptocurrency, the role of digital identity in a world where CBDC becomes the norm, the lessons to learn from countries pioneering CBDC rollouts and what we can expect for CBDC during the second half of 2022.
Speakers:
- Paige McNamee – Senior Reporter, Finextra [Moderator]
- Igor Mikhalev – Partner, Head of Emerging Technologies, EY-Parthenon
- Arvin Abraham – Partner, McDermott Will & Emery
- Antony Welfare – Senior Advisor CBDC and Global Partnership, Ripple
- Jannah Patchay – Director, Regulatory & Market Structure Advisor, Markets Evolution & Policy Lead, SteerCo Chair, Digital Pound Foundation