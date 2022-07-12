Digital Asset Series 2022: Navigating CBDC Unknowns

Key trends currently driving CBDC discussions across the globe.

The global pandemic and the emergence of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins have accelerated the work on CBDCs, according a recent report published by the BIS. This is particularly evident across advanced economies, where central banks argues financial stability has increased in importance as a motivation for their CBDC involvement.

The report adds that many central banks are exploring a CBDC ecosystem involving interoperability and private sector collaboration, and 76% of central banks working on a retail CBDC are exploring how it would interoperate with existing payment systems.

Following publication of Finextra’s annual ‘ Future of Regulation ’ report, we are bringing together thought leaders and influential voices across the global central bank digital currency (CBDC) dialogue.

Watch this on-demand webinar to hear about key trends currently driving CBDC discussions across the globe, including the impact CBDC may bear on cryptocurrency, the role of digital identity in a world where CBDC becomes the norm, the lessons to learn from countries pioneering CBDC rollouts and what we can expect for CBDC during the second half of 2022.

Speakers: