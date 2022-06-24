P27: Achieve sustainability goals through payments infrastructure modernisation

Register for our upcoming webinar with P27 and Equinix on Tuesday 20th September 2022 15:00 BST where we discuss the progress of the P27 launch and how modernising payments infrastructure can help achieve sustainability goals.

P27 Nordic Payments, an initiative driven through the collaboration of 6 banks, is forging ahead with plans to harmonise real-time and cross-border payments across the region. The entire payments community is watching as P27 is a world first. P27’s first phase is now slated to go live in Q2 2023.

With this launch date looming, it becomes relevant to gauge where financial institutions are in their level of preparedness. Nordic banks and fintechs have a strong reputation as digital, agile institutions sitting at the forefront of innovation.

However, even for these evolved institutions, the challenge of sustainability remains complex and difficult to put into practice. Banks and fintechs are asking how they can link their instant payments strategy to their sustainability goals.

Where is P27 in its timeline to implementation?

How are the banks and wider ecosystem preparing for go-live?

Can banks and fintechs link modernisation of their instant payment’s infrastructure to sustainability goals?

How does IT modernisation reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

When will banks and fintechs start to deliver new services to businesses and consumers?

