CBDCs and digital currencies - transforming the payments landscape

Central banks across the world are considering, piloting, and in some cases have even launched CBDCs. Despite this, there is no consensus on what the philosophical purpose of a CBDC, who it is for, and what it will serve.

As CBDCs become more of a reality, the practicalities of them must be considered. What exactly might a country gain from CBDCs, what role can they play in financial crime, and what area of the economy are they for.