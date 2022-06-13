Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
CBDCs and digital currencies - transforming the payments landscape

When:

On-Demand

Where:

Online

CBDCs and digital currencies - transforming the payments landscape

Watch on-demand the Finextra CBDCs and digital currencies - transforming the payments landscape

 Central banks across the world are considering, piloting, and in some cases have even launched CBDCs. Despite this, there is no consensus on what the philosophical purpose of a CBDC, who it is for, and what it will serve.

As CBDCs become more of a reality, the practicalities of them must be considered. What exactly might a country gain from CBDCs, what role can they play in financial crime, and what area of the economy are they for.

