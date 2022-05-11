Financial Cloud Series 2022: How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

Watch the Finextra Financial Cloud Series on-demand. This event will present a step-by-step method for creating a cloud strategy, migrating to the cloud, and optimising cloud processes.

Join business leaders and technologists to help plug knowledge gaps during interactive discussions around the topics of:

Accelerating digital transformation

Migrating on-premises compute farms to the cloud

Leveraging on-demand capacity and scalability

Adapting to keep pace with unprecedented events

The first in this series of events will incorporate the views of different organisations, sharing experiences around how they establish their cloud strategy and providing financial institutions that may have not embarked on their cloud journey with a recipe for success.

This session will cover the following topics and answer these questions:

Defining the necessity of cloud and leveraging existing architecture

What can you do with what you currently have, and do you need cloud?

Defining how cloud strategy connects to the company's digital transformation

What are your company’s goals and how can the cloud help you achieve them?

Deciding when to consume services vs. when to build

How to adopt a hybrid cloud strategy when no company can afford to put everything in a public cloud or do everything itself?

Addressing issues such as cost transparency , visibility, budgeting, and predictability

What is the impact of the cloud being funded by an operating expense model instead of a capital expense model?

Aligning cloud strategy with your organisation's overall security strategy

How can you remain wary of trusting the security of the public cloud and not become too trusting of public cloud providers?

Defining how to get out of a cloud decision if it does not work out as planned

How can you ensure data ownership, portability and lock-in at the data level, application level, the architecture level and the skills level be considered?