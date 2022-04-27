Mainframe modernisation: Overcoming hurdles to achieve agility

Register for our upcoming webinar with Accenture and AWS on Tuesday 28 June 2022 at 15:00 BST, as industry experts discuss how financial institutions can best develop their mainframe modernisation strategies.

For mainframe modernisation to be successful, financial institutions must remedy industry challenges that have permeated the space for several years. Particularly in the insurance sector, organisations need to consider achieving agility, focus on new products and build a clear roadmap, all while keeping the lights on.

How can financial institutions make this happen? They should start with the business outcomes they want to achieve through mainframe modernisation and work backwards. By understanding the journey and the obstacles, solutions can be actioned faster. This also helps the organisation come to terms with whether they are ready for mainframe modernisation, calling into question if they need a technological shift or an internal cultural or mindset shift.

Further, looking to the future, the next big challenge is evident. The decades-long investment that companies will funnel into their mainframes will result in continuous innovation, cost optimisation and skill development. Financial institutions will also be forced to consider how application and infrastructure stacks can be supported with a lack of resources.

How best can financial institutions develop their mainframe modernisation strategies?

With rip and replace no longer being tenable, how can key elements of technology be transformed?

What is the strategy for transformation beyond the dependency on legacy developers?

What does the digital endgame look like?

Speakers:

Gary Wright - Head of Research, Finextra