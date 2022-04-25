Re-bundling financial services in the collaborative ecosystem

Register for our upcoming webinar with Banking Circle on Thursday 30 June at 15:00 BST as industry experts explore the merits of ‘re-bundling’ financial services, as payments businesses and banks aim to stake a claim in the increasingly competitive e-commerce marketplace.

The advent of PSD2 triggered a revolution in the financial services sector. The playing field opened up, non-banks entered into the marketplace, and competition became fierce. Where cumbersome, complex, and expensive processes once reigned supreme, alternative and agile providers slipped in –raising the expectations of end-users for good.

Today, the culture of collaboration that came into its own in 2021 is inspiring a new approach to the delivery of business-to-business (B2B) financial services, which recognises that slow or high-cost processes do not wash in the current marketplace. As such, firms will need to consider one of two approaches to stay on the right side of the “great divergence” within capital markets: double down on key value propositions and core markets, or diversify and collaborate to build a platform of curated services.

Sign up for this Finextra webinar, in association with Banking Circle, to hear leading industry experts discuss:

Who will be the winners in the battle for the merchant interface?

What do institutions need to do to secure a greater share of their customers’ wallets?

What stands in the way of financial institutions extending the scope of their offering?

How can a collaborative ecosystem of solutions help banks and payments businesses achieve a ‘first to market’ position? What makes a successful bundling strategy?

What are the key solutions and services financial institutions are including in their re-bundled platforms?

What are the advantages of dealing with a single partner with a diversified offering as far as fintechs and payments businesses are concerned?

Speakers include: