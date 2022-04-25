Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
Online webinar
See all Events »
Re-bundling financial services in the collaborative ecosystem

When:

Thursday 30th June 2022 15:00 BST | 16:00 CEST | 10:00 EDT

Where:

Online

Re-bundling financial services in the collaborative ecosystem

Register for our upcoming webinar with Banking Circle on Thursday 30 June at 15:00 BST as industry experts explore the merits of ‘re-bundling’ financial services, as payments businesses and banks aim to stake a claim in the increasingly competitive e-commerce marketplace.

The advent of PSD2 triggered a revolution in the financial services sector. The playing field opened up, non-banks entered into the marketplace, and competition became fierce. Where cumbersome, complex, and expensive processes once reigned supreme, alternative and agile providers slipped in –raising the expectations of end-users for good.

Today, the culture of collaboration that came into its own in 2021 is inspiring a new approach to the delivery of business-to-business (B2B) financial services, which recognises that slow or high-cost processes do not wash in the current marketplace. As such, firms will need to consider one of two approaches to stay on the right side of the “great divergence” within capital markets: double down on key value propositions and core markets, or diversify and collaborate to build a platform of curated services.

Sign up for this Finextra webinar, in association with Banking Circle, to hear leading industry experts discuss:

  • Who will be the winners in the battle for the merchant interface?
  • What do institutions need to do to secure a greater share of their customers’ wallets?
  • What stands in the way of financial institutions extending the scope of their offering?
  • How can a collaborative ecosystem of solutions help banks and payments businesses achieve a ‘first to market’ position? What makes a successful bundling strategy?
  • What are the key solutions and services financial institutions are including in their re-bundled platforms?
  • What are the advantages of dealing with a single partner with a diversified offering as far as fintechs and payments businesses are concerned?

Speakers include:

  • Gary Wright - Head of research, Finextra [Moderator]
  • Søren Mogensen - Head of growth strategy, Banking Circle Group
  • Albion Murati - Partner, McKinsey & Company

 

Upcoming events
See all Events »
NextGen Nordics 2022

NextGen Nordics 2022

27 April 2022

Thank you very much for your interest in NextGen Nordics 2022 There is no charge to attend the event however, there is a limited number of places available, and priority goes to registrations from Banks and regulated financial services organisations. Your registration will be held in a queue, and confirmation will be provided once we have reviewed your registration.

Webinar - Closing the innovation gap: The race to real-time payments

Webinar - Closing the innovation gap: The race to real-time payments

Tuesday 10th May 2022 15:00 BST | 16:00 CEST | 10:00 EDT

Register for our upcoming webinar with ACI Worldwide on 10 May at 15:00 BST, as industry experts discuss the latest findings of ACI's Prime Time for Real-Time report, and the impact of real-time transactions on the economy

Webinar - Embedded banking: The future of unbundling

Webinar - Embedded banking: The future of unbundling

Thursday 16th June 2022 15:00 BST | 16:00 CEST | 10:00 EDT

Register for our upcoming webinar with Bankifi on 16 June at 15:00 BST, as industry experts discuss what do you see as the next big area of unbundling for banking, particularly in relation to SME banking?