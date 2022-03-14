Real-time personalised experiences: lessons from Silicon Valley

Register for our upcoming webinar with Hazelcast on Thursday 19th May 2022 at 15:00 BST, as industry experts discuss utilising real-time data processing for personalised financial services.

Consumers expect the same experience from their financial services providers that they have elsewhere in their lives. Therefore, banks are now optimising the digital experience for their customers.

From leveraging omni-channel communication strategies to creating more personalised experiences, the goal is to create the right personal experience, at the right time, in the right channel. However, Silicon Valley fintech firms and Big Tech giants have been faster to innovate.

Many apps and services, in fact, were created to address consumer dissatisfaction with traditional providers. By utilising data with greater agility to anticipate customer needs and emulating these tech-savvy organisations, financial institutions can offer real-time credit card authentication or detect fraud instantaneously.

To meet customer requirements, banks must also consider diverse strategies such as a multi-rail, conversational banking, or microchannels, where each type of interaction is considered.

the panel of industry experts as they discuss the following areas:

How to anticipate customer requirements and needs

Utilising real-time data processing for personalised financial services

Bolstering multi-rail strategies, conversational banking, and micro channels

