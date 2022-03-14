Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
Online webinar
See all Events »
Real-time personalised experiences: lessons from Silicon Valley

When:

Thursday 19th May 2022 15:00 BST | 16:00 CEST | 10:00 EDT

Where:

Online

Real-time personalised experiences: lessons from Silicon Valley

Register now

Register for our upcoming webinar with Hazelcast on Thursday 19th May 2022 at 15:00 BST, as industry experts discuss utilising real-time data processing for personalised financial services.

Consumers expect the same experience from their financial services providers that they have elsewhere in their lives. Therefore, banks are now optimising the digital experience for their customers.

From leveraging omni-channel communication strategies to creating more personalised experiences, the goal is to create the right personal experience, at the right time, in the right channel. However, Silicon Valley fintech firms and Big Tech giants have been faster to innovate.

Many apps and services, in fact, were created to address consumer dissatisfaction with traditional providers. By utilising data with greater agility to anticipate customer needs and emulating these tech-savvy organisations, financial institutions can offer real-time credit card authentication or detect fraud instantaneously.

To meet customer requirements, banks must also consider diverse strategies such as a multi-rail, conversational banking, or microchannels, where each type of interaction is considered.

Sign up for this Finextra webinar, in association with Hazelcast, to join the panel of industry experts as they discuss the following areas:

  • How to anticipate customer requirements and needs
  • Utilising real-time data processing for personalised financial services
  • Bolstering multi-rail strategies, conversational banking, and micro channels

Speakers include:

  • Jane Cooper - Researcher, Finextra [Moderator]
  • John DesJardins - Chief Technology Officer, Hazelcast
     

 

Upcoming events
See all Events »
NextGen Nordics 2022

NextGen Nordics 2022

27 April 2022

Thank you very much for your interest in NextGen Nordics 2022 There is no charge to attend the event however, there is a limited number of places available, and priority goes to registrations from Banks and regulated financial services organisations. Your registration will be held in a queue, and confirmation will be provided once we have reviewed your registration.

Webinar - Payments Modernisation: Get ahead of competitors with ISO 20022

Webinar - Payments Modernisation: Get ahead of competitors with ISO 20022

Tuesday 29 March 2022 15:00 BST | 16:00 CEST | 10:00 EDT

Register for our upcoming webinar with Volante Technologies on Tuesday 29 March at 3pm BST, as industry experts discuss how the current position of the payments ecosystem moving into this period of change.

Webinar - ISO 20022: Developing a competitive advantage after the migration

Webinar - ISO 20022: Developing a competitive advantage after the migration

Thursday 28th April 2022 15:00 BST | 16:00 CEST | 10:00 EDT

Register for our upcoming webinar with Opentext on Thursday 28th April at 3pm BST, as industry experts discuss how can we truly assess the potential benefits of ISO 20022 opportunities?