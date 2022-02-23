Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Online webinar
ISO 20022: Developing a competitive advantage after the migration

When:

Thursday 28th April 2022 15:00 BST | 16:00 CEST | 10:00 EDT

Where:

Online

Register for our upcoming webinar with Opentext on Thursday 28th April at 3pm BST, as industry experts discuss how can we truly assess the potential benefits of ISO 20022 opportunities?

The strategic management of big data plays a key role in maximising opportunities associated with ISO 20022 migration efforts. Exploiting new data driven insights will ensure banks are set up for long term success and are equipped to serve their customers throughout their migration efforts.

Effectively using remittance information held in ISO 20022 payment messages allows for institutions to boost automatic payments reconciliation for accounts receivables and improve overall workflow visibility. However, achieving this is a significant challenge and financial institutions cannot approach ISO 20022 migration as a box-ticking exercise.

Identifying value in possible sources of revenue generation while also understanding how to better mitigate risk are no longer unattainable objectives, rather, they are tangible opportunities which can be realised with pragmatic, strategic ISO 20022 execution.

Sign up for this Finextra webinar, in association with OpenText, to hear leading industry experts discuss:

  • How can we truly assess the potential benefits of ISO 20022 opportunities? What needs to be done to realise this value?
  • Given its scale and significance, how should ISO 20022 migration efforts be crafted in comparison to less complicated technology updates?
  • What are the integrated payments and receivables use cases that underscore the value of ISO 20022?
  • For firms who have not completed their migration, how can they find value at each stage of migration? Are there ways to work with data at every stage of the timeline?
  • How can firms build a holistic view of the value of an effective ISO 20022 strategy across their entire organization?

Speakers include:

  • Gary Wright - Head of Research, Finextra
  • Ruchi Bhardwaj - Lead Product Manager, Financial Services, Business Network, Opentext

 

