Why financial institutions need new-era tech to meet operational resilience requirements

As financial services continue to cater to the highly digitised consumer, operational resilience is a top priority for regulators around the globe. The Covid-19 pandemic reinforced regulators’ objective of ensuring that banks are able to continue delivering products and services to their customers through disruption.

Assessing vital business functions, setting levels of tolerance that these functions can withstand, and testing tolerances at regular intervals, enable banks to identify and protect themselves from threats and potential failures. It also ensures they are able to respond and adapt to disruptive events.

Leveraging technology solutions that are specifically designed to assist operational resilience through AI and ML can help firms automate processes to predict failure conditions across intricate systems and data sets.

While the increased interconnectedness of financial services through third party activity offers a fertile ground for innovation, it also brings the need to reinforce the extended digital ecosystem in which financial institutions operate.

Why do identification and mapping present such a challenge for financial institutions? What role do assessment and testing for business service tolerance play in meeting operational resilience requirements?

How does a robust operational resilience strategy serve to bolster a financial institution’s business case?

How is AI and ML technology helping to reduce vulnerabilities for financial institutions? What are the security weak points within financial institutions today, and how do these increase their exposure to cyber threats?

