Anubis Horribilis – fending off large-scale automated mobile banking malware

Anubis malware attacks android devices and farms were discovered in December 2020 in which mobile fraud attacks were automated at alarming scale leading to huge financial losses. The attacks consist of a huge, connected network of mobile device emulators deploying various methods to imitate mobile devices and initiate mobile app transactions with breached log-in details, stealing millions of dollars in days.

Its levels of sophistication are such that it can bypass Google Play protection by initiating a fake notification to coerce the user into disabling the protection, from which point there is a siege of recording, monitoring and interference with security SMS’s, enabling the fraudsters to do their harm.

Credentials are stolen via the fake apps and then used by the attackers to log into the user’s banking app, for example.

Financial institutions have a challenge to defend against this level of mobile banking malware but it is possible with updated authentication and security frameworks, live analysis and monitoring using machine learning.

