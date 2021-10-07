Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Online webinar
Staying in the Request to Pay race: What is at stake for businesses?

When:

Tuesday 30 November 2021 15:00 GMT | 16:00 CET | 11:00 EDT

Where:

Online

Register for our upcoming webinar with FIS on Tuesday 30 November 2021 at 15:00 GMT as industry experts check the pulse of the Request to Pay (R2P) movement and explore the potential business and commercial benefits of the standard for electronic payment requirements and how it can be a gamechanger in offering a range of innovative services to the customer.

According to a recent EBA Clearing questionnaire – which surveyed companies from 20 countries, between September 2020 and February 2021 – 100% of businesses have an interest in using R2P, and would like to see it implemented uniformly across Europe.

Often touted as the key to securing the financial ecosystem’s compliance with ISO 20022, R2P must be embraced from end-to-end by banks. Through the delivery of R2P transactions, financial institutions have closer control over the value-adds tied to transactions, as well as stronger communication with users.

At the moment the key areas of application include point of sale (POS), e-commerce, e-invoicing and recurring payments, R2P promises corporates increased data availability, as well as a more transparent view of the status of invoices and where their payments are. Used alongside instant payments – or other payment guarantee options – R2P can engender high market penetration.

Extended to the consumer, the benefits of R2P gives opportunity to enhance the customer experience – allowing more flexibility on how to pay bills and retaining control of their cash flow – extending to consumer-to-consumer (C2C) and machine-to-machine (M2M) payments.

This Finextra webinar, in association with FIS, will cover:

  • How is R2P uptake progressing?
  • What are the key pioneering geographies?
  • What are the potential benefits and use cases for banks, corporates, and customers?
  • How should adoption of R2P be accelerated?

Speakers include:

  • Gary Wright – Head of Research, Finextra [Moderator]
